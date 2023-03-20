Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Local Basketball stars named AWSA All-State Team

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Emily Cochran
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -

High School Boys

First-team All-State

7A

Labaron Philon - Baker

Third-team All-State

Spence Simms - Fairhope

First-team All-State

6A

Bennett Russ - McGill-Toolen

Third-team All-State

Devin McCain - McGill-Toolen

5A

First-team All-State

Terrel Johnson - Vigor

Honorable Mention

Joe Brown - St. Paul’s

Brittney Reed - LeFlore

4A

Second-team All-State

Bridges Simmons - UMS-Wright

Third-team All-State

Joey Robertson - Orange Beach

3A

First-team All-State

Tyler Thomas - Cottage Hill Christian

Second-team All-State

Trent Thomas - Cottage Hill Christian

1A

Second-team All-State

Jaylen Manuel - Millry

High School Girls

Second-team All-State

7A

Jestiny Dixon - Foley

Madi-Marie Grayson - Alma Bryant

Third-team All-State

Jenice Adjessom - Davidson

La’Merrica Johnson - Daphne

Ivy Klezmer - Mary G. Montgomery

6A

First-team All-State

Jazmyn Bigham - Theodore

Second-team All-State

Linsdsey Cox - McGill-Toolen

5A

Second-team All-State

Kellyn Hunter - Faith Academy

Ella Vallas - St. Paul’s

Honorable mention

Kiara Howard - Vigor

4A

Second-team All-State

Noel Freeman, UMS-Wright

1A

Second-team All-State

Chauncey Dixon - Leroy

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Jonathan Sauers
Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach accused of having sex with student
Heavy police presence reported in Spanish Fort.
Double homicide investigation underway in Spanish Fort
'Operation Green Acres' nets 10 arrests in Glen Acres community
UPDATE: 2 more arrested in connection with ‘Operation Green Acres’
John McCarroll is shown at Mobile Police Headquarters after being arrested and charged with...
Mobile detective: Bank Nightlife victim killed in mistaken identity murder-for-hire

Latest News

University of Mobile 25th Annual Alumni & Friends Golf Classic
University of Mobile 25th Annual Alumni & Friends Golf Classic
University of Mobile 25th Annual Alumni & Friends Golf Classic
University of Mobile 25th Annual Alumni & Friends Golf Classic
Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) is fouled by Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) in the...
March Madness: Top seeds fall in battle for Sweet 16 berths
Cottage Hill Christian introduces new head football coach
Cottage Hill Christian introduces new head football coach