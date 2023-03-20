Local Basketball stars named AWSA All-State Team
MOBILE, Ala.
High School Boys
First-team All-State
7A
Labaron Philon - Baker
Third-team All-State
Spence Simms - Fairhope
First-team All-State
6A
Bennett Russ - McGill-Toolen
Third-team All-State
Devin McCain - McGill-Toolen
5A
First-team All-State
Terrel Johnson - Vigor
Honorable Mention
Joe Brown - St. Paul’s
Brittney Reed - LeFlore
4A
Second-team All-State
Bridges Simmons - UMS-Wright
Third-team All-State
Joey Robertson - Orange Beach
3A
First-team All-State
Tyler Thomas - Cottage Hill Christian
Second-team All-State
Trent Thomas - Cottage Hill Christian
1A
Second-team All-State
Jaylen Manuel - Millry
High School Girls
Second-team All-State
7A
Jestiny Dixon - Foley
Madi-Marie Grayson - Alma Bryant
Third-team All-State
Jenice Adjessom - Davidson
La’Merrica Johnson - Daphne
Ivy Klezmer - Mary G. Montgomery
6A
First-team All-State
Jazmyn Bigham - Theodore
Second-team All-State
Linsdsey Cox - McGill-Toolen
5A
Second-team All-State
Kellyn Hunter - Faith Academy
Ella Vallas - St. Paul’s
Honorable mention
Kiara Howard - Vigor
4A
Second-team All-State
Noel Freeman, UMS-Wright
1A
Second-team All-State
Chauncey Dixon - Leroy
