Mobile Arts Council: Arty Awards 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Artys is Mobile’s ONLY arts award program that recognizes both impact and excellence across all realms of the arts. Now in its 18th year, this awards program has presented awards to individuals, businesses, and organizations who are dedicated to improving the arts and cultural scene in the Mobile area.
Tickets are now available at www.mobilearts.org for $50 and will be $65 at the door. The 18th annual awards show will have a cash bar and feature live performances by local musicians, dance companies, and theatres.
2023 Honorees:
ART SOLDIER: Nadine Andrews Brooks
ARTS EDUCATOR: Christy LeGros
ARTS PARTNER: City of Mobile Parks & Recreation
BUSINESS: Showbiz Theatrical Services
CULTURAL INNOVATION: Nat Johnson
DANIELLE JUZAN – PERFORMING ARTIST AWARD: The PACT Theatre Company
LITERARY ARTIST: Steve Joynt, Mobile Mask
MUSICAL ARTIST: Symone French
ORGANIZATION: Mobile Botanical Gardens
PATRON: Michael Smith & Karen Carr
VISUAL ARTIST: Nancy Goodman
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT: Eva Golson
18th Annual Artys
April 6, 2023
6:30 – 9PM
Soul Kitchen Music Hall
Mobile Arts Council
70 North Joachim Street, Ste. A
Mobile, AL 36602
Mobile Arts Council’s mission is to enrich the quality of life in the Mobile area through increasing accessibility to the arts and promoting a vibrant cultural community.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.