Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mobile Arts Council: Arty Awards 2023

By Joe Emer
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Artys is Mobile’s ONLY arts award program that recognizes both impact and excellence across all realms of the arts. Now in its 18th year, this awards program has presented awards to individuals, businesses, and organizations who are dedicated to improving the arts and cultural scene in the Mobile area.

Tickets are now available at www.mobilearts.org for $50 and will be $65 at the door. The 18th annual awards show will have a cash bar and feature live performances by local musicians, dance companies, and theatres.

2023 Honorees:

ART SOLDIER: Nadine Andrews Brooks

ARTS EDUCATOR: Christy LeGros

ARTS PARTNER: City of Mobile Parks & Recreation

BUSINESS: Showbiz Theatrical Services

CULTURAL INNOVATION: Nat Johnson

DANIELLE JUZAN – PERFORMING ARTIST AWARD: The PACT Theatre Company

LITERARY ARTIST: Steve Joynt, Mobile Mask

MUSICAL ARTIST: Symone French

ORGANIZATION: Mobile Botanical Gardens

PATRON: Michael Smith & Karen Carr

VISUAL ARTIST: Nancy Goodman

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT: Eva Golson

18th Annual Artys

April 6, 2023

6:30 – 9PM

Soul Kitchen Music Hall

Mobile Arts Council

70 North Joachim Street, Ste. A

Mobile, AL 36602

https://mobilearts.org/

Mobile Arts Council’s mission is to enrich the quality of life in the Mobile area through increasing accessibility to the arts and promoting a vibrant cultural community.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Jonathan Sauers
Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach accused of having sex with student
Heavy police presence reported in Spanish Fort.
Double homicide investigation underway in Spanish Fort
'Operation Green Acres' nets 10 arrests in Glen Acres community
UPDATE: 2 more arrested in connection with ‘Operation Green Acres’
John McCarroll is shown at Mobile Police Headquarters after being arrested and charged with...
Mobile detective: Bank Nightlife victim killed in mistaken identity murder-for-hire

Latest News

Whiter smiles with Power Swabs
Whiter smiles with Power Swabs
Meggie B’s to celebrate their 14th Birthday
Meggie B’s to celebrate their 14th Birthday
Highpoint Baptist Church presents Heaven’s Gates & Hell’s Flames
Highpoint Baptist Church presents Heaven’s Gates & Hell’s Flames
Barrow Fine Furniture: Liberty Bedroom Collection
Barrow Fine Furniture: Liberty Bedroom Collection