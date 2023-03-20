Mobile Arts Council: Arty Awards 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Artys is Mobile’s ONLY arts award program that recognizes both impact and excellence across all realms of the arts. Now in its 18th year, this awards program has presented awards to individuals, businesses, and organizations who are dedicated to improving the arts and cultural scene in the Mobile area.

Tickets are now available at www.mobilearts.org for $50 and will be $65 at the door. The 18th annual awards show will have a cash bar and feature live performances by local musicians, dance companies, and theatres.

2023 Honorees:

ART SOLDIER: Nadine Andrews Brooks

ARTS EDUCATOR: Christy LeGros

ARTS PARTNER: City of Mobile Parks & Recreation

BUSINESS: Showbiz Theatrical Services

CULTURAL INNOVATION: Nat Johnson

DANIELLE JUZAN – PERFORMING ARTIST AWARD: The PACT Theatre Company

LITERARY ARTIST: Steve Joynt, Mobile Mask

MUSICAL ARTIST: Symone French

ORGANIZATION: Mobile Botanical Gardens

PATRON: Michael Smith & Karen Carr

VISUAL ARTIST: Nancy Goodman

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT: Eva Golson

18th Annual Artys

April 6, 2023

6:30 – 9PM

Soul Kitchen Music Hall

Mobile Arts Council

70 North Joachim Street, Ste. A

Mobile, AL 36602

https://mobilearts.org/

Mobile Arts Council’s mission is to enrich the quality of life in the Mobile area through increasing accessibility to the arts and promoting a vibrant cultural community.

