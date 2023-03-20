Mothers and families march at ‘Mothers Involved Against Gun Violence’ rally

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The new support group, Mothers Involved Against Gun Violence, is calling for change in the Port City.

On Sunday, members of the community rallied at Figures Park.

“I wanted to do something about these mothers hurting. I want them to be happy again. I want them to feel special again because when you lose your child, you lose yourself. I am still fighting to find myself. It’s hard,” said Nija Hill, Founder of Mothers Involved Against Gun Violence.

Participants arrived with framed photos, pillows and t-shirts of their loved ones lost to gun violence.

Hill spearheaded the group, Mothers Involved Against Gun Violence, after she lost her own son in 2021.

”Today, my boy would have been 18 years old,” said Hill. “And so I wanted to do this, because this is where my life changed. My boy was laying in the middle of the street, lifeless when I got here. And it changed my world.”

Hill’s story is one of many heartbreaking narratives.

Hill’s mother is also grappling with the death of her grandson. She says she’s proud of her daughter for taking the initiative to implement change.

“I stand behind her. I support her 100 percent,” said Hill’s mother. “My church supports this. This is just phenomenal today that we had so many coming out today because I didn’t think they would. We won’t give up and we’re gonna get some good results.”

The march started and ended at Figures Park, near the very place where Hill’s son was shot and killed.

“We stand for our voices to be heard. We stand to change the corruption because somebody is dropping the ball if you just did a crime and you’re allowed out on bond. This is a good beginning. I dream for this to be so big all over the world,” stated Hill.

The rally was more than just a demonstration; it was a place to heal.

“I wanted them to be able to meet each other, to share experiences as we did in our first meeting, and I also wanted them to know we don’t just have mothers involved- we have some men involved, so you just don’t have to be a mother, you could be someone that cares about your children,” added Hill. “I want them to know that ‘Mothers Involved’ is people standing together.”

Following the march, there were songs, speeches and memorial powder cannons including a moving rap written by local artist, Tiauna Odom.

“Instead of me just venting to people, I vent to my songs. So I just started making music. When I wrote that song, I was in the moment. I was just thinking about Mobile and how everybody died, it just hit me. It’s wrong,” she said.

This movement, Hill says, is just the beginning.

“It’s gonna take a lot. It’s gonna take a whole community. It’s gonna take a whole city, but I think this is a good beginning. I think this is a good start, it’s a good fight, coming together and so I am thankful today for where I stand,” concluded Hill.

Click here to learn more about the mission of Mothers Involved Against Gun Violence.

