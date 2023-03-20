Advertise With Us
MPD investigating multiple assaults from the weekend

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are currently investigating four assault that occurred over the weekend.

The first incident happened on Friday at the 200 block of Sage avenue at approximately 2:00 a.m., according to authorities.

Police said they responded to the location and discovered a known male and an unknown male entered the victims apartment and demanded his wallet before striking him multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and the investigation is ongoing, according to MPD.

The second one occurred on Muscadine Avenue.

The next one occurred Friday night at 9:17 p.m. when officers responded to the 2000 block of Height Street in reference to one shot, according to police.

Officers said they discovered the victim was at the 1000 block of Brooke Avenue retrieving some belongings on the front porch when an unknown subject in an unidentified vehicle fired multiple gunshots and struck the victim.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

The last one took place on Saturday at approximately 12:26 p.m. when police were dispatched to the 1000 block of St. Stephens Road in reference to a male victim being shot, according to MPD.

Authorities said they discovered a relative had shot the victim and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled before police arrived so the case remains under investigation, according to police.

