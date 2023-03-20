Advertise With Us
Police investigating burglary and shooting from Saturday

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a burglary and shooting into an occupied dwelling from Saturday.

MPD responded to the 2000 block of Fleetwood Drive at 10:35 p.m. in reference to shot fired, according to authorities.

Police said they discovered the victim’s ex-boyfriend and two unidentified males forcefully entered the victims residence carrying firearms.

The suspects fired multiple shots, hitting the occupied home and an unoccupied vehicle, according to MPD.

Officials said nobody was injured and the investigation is ongoing.

