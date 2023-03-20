Saints Run has record turnout at Saint Paul’s

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Despite the chilly weather, the Saints Run 5K at Saint Paul’s had a record number of runners today according to event organizers.

The 5k, which started at Saint Paul’s and went through Springhill, is in support of the Chad Saucier Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Saucier was a Saint Paul’s graduate who died his freshman year of college from a hazing incident in 1993.

Saucier’s sister, Kori Crawley, talked to us about the turnout this year.

“This year we have our record number of runners, the most sponsors we’ve ever had, and just a lot of support from the community in general. It’s also the first year that we’ve done an actual service at 5K. So that brought out a different, good bit of different runners that we’re not used to. So we’re excited to have them here.”

The scholarship is awarded to a rising Saint Paul’s senior who exhibits respect, integrity, responsibility, service, tolerance and high moral standards.

