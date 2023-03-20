Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Saints Run has record turnout at Saint Paul’s

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Despite the chilly weather, the Saints Run 5K at Saint Paul’s had a record number of runners today according to event organizers.

The 5k, which started at Saint Paul’s and went through Springhill, is in support of the Chad Saucier Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Saucier was a Saint Paul’s graduate who died his freshman year of college from a hazing incident in 1993.

Saucier’s sister, Kori Crawley, talked to us about the turnout this year.

“This year we have our record number of runners, the most sponsors we’ve ever had, and just a lot of support from the community in general. It’s also the first year that we’ve done an actual service at 5K. So that brought out a different, good bit of different runners that we’re not used to. So we’re excited to have them here.”

The scholarship is awarded to a rising Saint Paul’s senior who exhibits respect, integrity, responsibility, service, tolerance and high moral standards.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Jonathan Sauers
Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach accused of having sex with student
Heavy police presence reported in Spanish Fort.
Double homicide investigation underway in Spanish Fort
John McCarroll is shown at Mobile Police Headquarters after being arrested and charged with...
Mobile detective: Bank Nightlife victim killed in mistaken identity murder-for-hire
'Operation Green Acres' nets 10 arrests in Glen Acres community
UPDATE: 2 more arrested in connection with ‘Operation Green Acres’

Latest News

Semmes celebrates 20 years of Azalea Festival
Semmes celebrates 20 years of Azalea Festival
Semmes celebrates 20 years of Azalea Festival
Semmes celebrates 20 years of Azalea Festival
Saints Run has record turnout at Saint Paul’s
Saints Run has record turnout at Saint Paul’s
Volunteers rally behind Foley woman building a wheelchair ramp for her friend
Volunteers rally behind Foley woman building a wheelchair ramp for her friend