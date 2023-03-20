Semmes celebrates 20 years of Azalea Festival

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Semmes celebrated 20 years of the Azalea Festival this weekend at MGM High School.

The festival is organized by the Semmes Chamber of Commerce and helps spotlight local businesses, non-profits and different fundraisers in the area.

The festival also included a petting zoo, bounce house and dance showcase and over 80 vendors came out despite the chilly weather, according to the city.

