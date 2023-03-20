Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

University of Mobile 25th Annual Alumni & Friends Golf Classic

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of Mobile will hold its 25th Annual Alumni & Friends Golf Classic Tournament on April 14. All participants are invited to take part in the fun activities taking place at Heron Lakes Country Club.

“We are excited to make this Silver Anniversary tournament the best one yet,” says Caleb Croom, director of development.

Participants will receive gift bags, complimentary breakfast and lunch, along with prizes for first, second and third place teams. There will also be hole-in-one, closest to the pin and longest drive competitions with prizes for the winners. All proceeds from this event will support University of Mobile students and programs.

“This is a fun and worthy event that supports ‘Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,’” says Croom.

Cost for individual players is $125, and signup for a team is $500. Sponsorships are available. Register online at umobile.edu/mobileclassic or contact the Office for Advancement for more information at 251.442.2913.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university offering on-campus and online associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Jonathan Sauers
Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach accused of having sex with student
Heavy police presence reported in Spanish Fort.
Double homicide investigation underway in Spanish Fort
'Operation Green Acres' nets 10 arrests in Glen Acres community
UPDATE: 2 more arrested in connection with ‘Operation Green Acres’
John McCarroll is shown at Mobile Police Headquarters after being arrested and charged with...
Mobile detective: Bank Nightlife victim killed in mistaken identity murder-for-hire

Latest News

Trinell Rayshawn Brown
BCSO names parents killed in Spanish Fort double homicide; son facing capital murder charges
Crash claims life of Grand Bay woman
Jury considering several options in Nakhla trial
Jury considering several options in Nakhla trial
University of Mobile 25th Annual Alumni & Friends Golf Classic
University of Mobile 25th Annual Alumni & Friends Golf Classic