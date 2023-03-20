Very cold morning to start work week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a very cold morning out there with temperatures starting off below freezing. Temps are in the upper 20s in many locations as of 5 a.m. The good news is that we’ll see highs reach near 60 degrees later this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and temps will gradually ease up as the week rolls on. We’ll bottom out in the upper 30s by dawn Tuesday. Highs will be near 80 degrees by mid to late week and morning temps will rebound up to the 60s by Friday. This rise in humidity could help to kick off a few showers for Friday and the weekend. For now, the best shot for showers and storms will come Friday night but we’ll be watching this closely and fine tune the timing as we get closer to the end of the week. It’s too soon to know if any severe weather threats will exist.

