Volunteers rally behind Foley woman building a wheelchair ramp for her friend

Whitney Ervin says she’s incredible thankful for the support, and that the work is far from over.
Annette Holmes surrounded by some volunteers who built her a wheelchair ramp
Annette Holmes surrounded by some volunteers who built her a wheelchair ramp
By Ashlyn Mitchell
Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News told you about a local woman needing volunteers to help build a wheelchair ramp for her friend who lost her leg in a medical amputation.

Whitney Ervin of Foley, Ala. says dedicated volunteers showed up to build the ramp Sunday morning.

Little Caesars in Foley donated pizza to fuel the volunteers and Quik Stop in Foley made a donation, too.

Jason St. Clair donated the materials for the project.

Aside from the ramp, they also installed a sliding barn door so Annette can easily access her bedroom.

Meanwhile, Ervin says she’s thankful to see folks linking arms to help her close friend.

“Thank you to everyone who’s reached out and sent us your prayers, your support, the volunteer work. We’re slowly having people come in throughout the day, but it’s a little early on a Sunday morning as you know- so we’re just gonna wait it out but we are happy and grateful for everyone and their help,” said Ervin.

Ervin says they plan on making Annette’s home even more wheelchair-accessible.

She says they still need the funds to update her home.

Click here to donate to their GoFundMe.

