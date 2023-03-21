Advertise With Us
30th Annual World Water Day

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As we mark the 30th Annual World Water Day this week, the deep connection between our water and our food has never been more critical. According to new polling from the Morning Consult, our nation’s water health is top of mind for many Americans. Director of the Environment Program at the Walton Family Foundation, Moira Mcdonald discusses ways to protect water resources - from farms to oceans - while also making enough food so that nature and people can thrive together.

Interview Courtesy: Walton Family Foundation

