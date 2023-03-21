Alleged porch pirates in Kingswood subdivision arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two accused thieves now behind bars after FOX10 News showed surveillance video of them allegedly stealing packages last week.

It happened Thursday in the Kingswood Drive subdivision off Old Shell Road. Both suspects were arrested within 24 hours.

According to Mobile Police, after obtaining a search warrant for 41-year old’s Amanda Gunn’s home, they also found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

She and Robert Malone sit in Metro Jail tonight.

Gunn is charged with seven counts of theft of property, illegal possession of prescription drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

Thursday, she was allegedly spotted on this surveillance screenshot, accused of stealing packages from the Kingswood subdivision, but investigators said she didn’t work alone.

Robert Malone, 43 also arrested on the same charges. Investigators believed he’s seen in videos grabbing packages and running away.

Police said they also stole from the close-by Wimbledon Drive neighborhood Friday.

Thanks to neighbors like Jade Sullivan banding together to catch them.

“We felt like we were on a crime stoppers episode,” said Sullivan. “We just felt a little violated and I feel like everyone was like we are not going to take this, so a bunch of people pulled their camera footage and got together a timeline and got these people caught, so we’re glad the police took us seriously.”

After reaching out to Mobile Police, they are unsure of the two’s relationship, but it’s not either of their first times behind bars.

