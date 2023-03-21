Another cold morning for early spring

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got another cold morning out there with temperatures starting off in the 30s as of 5 a.m. We broke a 100 year record low yesterday morning, but we’ll be a little above that today. We start to thaw out later today and throughout the rest of the week as a ridge builds back in. Highs will climb to 70 degrees this afternoon. Tonight, we’ll only drop down to the upper 40s. Highs will reach 80 degrees by Thursday and morning temps will be in the mid 60s by Friday. The best chance to see rain and storms return will be Friday night. For now it’s too soon to know if there will be any severe weather threats attached to this but we’ll be watching closely. For now, it looks like any overnight rain will end during the morning hours of Saturday and the weekend would be mostly dry with highs in the upper 70s. Another big shot for storms comes in on Monday.

