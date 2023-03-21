Advertise With Us
Braided River Brewing Company hosts Beer Release party for Aubreigh’s Army

By Joe Emer
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Braided River Brewing Company is happy to partner with Aubreigh’s Army to create an upcoming “Lemon Face” Raspberry Lemon Shandy.

They’ll host a special beer release and party on March 23rd at Braided River Brewing in support of Aubreigh’s Army and the upcoming Lemon Face Gala on Saturday, March 25.

https://www.braidedriverbrewing.com/

https://www.facebook.com/aubreighsarmy

