Braided River Brewing Company hosts Beer Release party for Aubreigh’s Army

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Braided River Brewing Company is happy to partner with Aubreigh’s Army to create an upcoming “Lemon Face” Raspberry Lemon Shandy.

They’ll host a special beer release and party on March 23rd at Braided River Brewing in support of Aubreigh’s Army and the upcoming Lemon Face Gala on Saturday, March 25.

https://www.braidedriverbrewing.com/

https://www.facebook.com/aubreighsarmy

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.