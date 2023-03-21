Advertise With Us
Career on Wheels in Saraland

Saraland Careers on Wheels
Saraland Careers on Wheels(WALA)
By Matt Barrentine
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of kindergartners and first graders at Saraland Early Education Center got a real hands-on look at different careers Monday morning. Everything from delivering packages to fighting fires and saving lives. They even got a chance to be on live TV which with kids can sometimes make for funny TV.

“They’ve been asking all about the vehicle. What you got Max? “How did you know my name?” “Because you have a name tag on Bud. "

It was a real treat to bring one of our Stormtracker vehicles and show the kids what we do and how we do it at FOX10 and there was no shortage of good questions from the students.

“Why do you like to be on the news? “Well, I like to tell everyone what’s going on with the weather to keep everyone safe and I think it’s kind of interesting because weather changes every day.”

“Where do y’all do the news? “We can do it right out of this vehicle. We can send back the video right to your house and let you know what’s going on. That goes right back to the station and then goes right back to your house. Pretty cool huh?”

Principal, Kim Williams, said career on wheels helps to get the wheels spinning in the minds of the children. “It’s very hands on and it gets them excited about it and hopefully it will influence them down the road as they grow up and mature and begin to make those important decisions,” Williams told us.

Hopefully the students found something to help their career dreams take off...

