Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Coast Guard searching for missing boater near NAS Pensacola

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Coast Guard along with other first responders are searching for a missing boater near Naval Air Station Pensacola.

The missing 29-year-old and a friend were reportedly on the water in a 14-foot-skiff which capsized. The Coast Guard said the other man managed to swim to shore on the base.

NAS Pensacola security contacted the Coast Guard around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday to report the 29-year-old missing.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Jonathan Sauers
Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach accused of having sex with student
Heavy police presence reported in Spanish Fort.
Double homicide investigation underway in Spanish Fort
'Operation Green Acres' nets 10 arrests in Glen Acres community
UPDATE: 2 more arrested in connection with ‘Operation Green Acres’
Darmesia Moton
Woman accused of assaulting nurses and hospital security at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital

Latest News

Man pleads guilty to intentional murder
Man pleads guilty to intentional murder
Career on Wheels in Saraland
Career on Wheels in Saraland
Wallace Tunnel westbound lanes to close Tuesday night for maintenance work
Wallace Tunnel westbound lanes to close Tuesday night for maintenance work
Wallace Tunnel westbound lanes to close Tuesday night for maintenance work
Wallace Tunnel westbound lanes to close Tuesday night for maintenance work
MPD: Shots fired into occupied home on Cherry Ridge Drive
MPD: Shots fired into occupied home on Cherry Ridge Drive