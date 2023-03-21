Coast Guard searching for missing boater near NAS Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Coast Guard along with other first responders are searching for a missing boater near Naval Air Station Pensacola.

The missing 29-year-old and a friend were reportedly on the water in a 14-foot-skiff which capsized. The Coast Guard said the other man managed to swim to shore on the base.

NAS Pensacola security contacted the Coast Guard around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday to report the 29-year-old missing.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.