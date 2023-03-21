Expect improving conditions

(WALA) - It was a chilly start to the day, but we will see improvements by this afternoon.

The skies will stay dry, but we will see a mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs today will max out in the mid- to upper 60s. Winds will stay slightly breezy, around the 5-15 mph range out of the east.

Overnight will not be as chilly, with temperatures dipping down into the upper 40s and the lower to mid-50s.

Tomorrow will feel more like spring! We will see an abundance of sunshine, with daytime highs maxing out in the mid- to upper 70s.

Looking long-range, we will stay on the warmer side with rain chances ramping up on Friday. Currently, the best timing brings increased showers and thunderstorms through the Gulf Coast overnight into Saturday. The severe threat is minimal at this time, but we will keep you updated.

