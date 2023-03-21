Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know

Alabama tax rebate
Alabama tax rebate(Canva)
By Jennifer Horton
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is proposing a one-time, $400 tax rebate. Here’s what you need to know.

Who qualifies?

Those who filed taxes in 2021.

How will it work?

Lawmakers must approve the funds first.

When will the funds be available?

If approved, it would take the state 60-90 days to cut the checks.

Who isn’t qualified?

Those who don’t meet the income threshold to file taxes, and those who didn’t file in 2021.

Why now?

The governor is asking lawmakers to authorize the funds to help working families who are grappling with inflationary costs.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Jonathan Sauers
Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach accused of having sex with student
Heavy police presence reported in Spanish Fort.
Double homicide investigation underway in Spanish Fort
'Operation Green Acres' nets 10 arrests in Glen Acres community
UPDATE: 2 more arrested in connection with ‘Operation Green Acres’
Darmesia Moton
Woman accused of assaulting nurses and MCSO deputy at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital

Latest News

Elizabeth Harvell (left), Dale Wilkerson (middle), and Darrell Allen Weaver Jr. (right) have...
MCSO makes 3 arrests in fentanyl bust
Saraland Careers on Wheels
Career on Wheels in Saraland
Mobile Chamber holds monthly executive roundtable meeting
Over a dozen members joined in to learn more about how things are going for other businesses in...
Mobile Chamber holds monthly executive roundtable meeting