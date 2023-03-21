Hackett pleads guilty to intentional murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man charged with capital murder pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to intentional murder.

Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks accepted the plea bargain and sentenced Greg Hackett to life in prison. He’ll be eligible for parole but will have to serve at least 15 years before his first shot at early release.

Hackett admitted that he shot 89-year-old John Higby as part of a robbery in the Dauphin Square Shopping Center parking lot two days after Christmas in 2017.

As part of the plea deal, assault charges stemming from a jailhouse stabbing that occurred after his arrest will be dropped.

