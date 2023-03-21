Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Hackett pleads guilty to intentional murder

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man charged with capital murder pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to intentional murder.

Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks accepted the plea bargain and sentenced Greg Hackett to life in prison. He’ll be eligible for parole but will have to serve at least 15 years before his first shot at early release.

Hackett admitted that he shot 89-year-old John Higby as part of a robbery in the Dauphin Square Shopping Center parking lot two days after Christmas in 2017.

As part of the plea deal, assault charges stemming from a jailhouse stabbing that occurred after his arrest will be dropped.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Jonathan Sauers
Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach accused of having sex with student
Heavy police presence reported in Spanish Fort.
Double homicide investigation underway in Spanish Fort
'Operation Green Acres' nets 10 arrests in Glen Acres community
UPDATE: 2 more arrested in connection with ‘Operation Green Acres’
John McCarroll is shown at Mobile Police Headquarters after being arrested and charged with...
Mobile detective: Bank Nightlife victim killed in mistaken identity murder-for-hire

Latest News

Saraland Careers on Wheels
Career on Wheels in Saraland
Mobile Chamber holds monthly executive roundtable meeting
Over a dozen members joined in to learn more about how things are going for other businesses in...
Mobile Chamber holds monthly executive roundtable meeting
Visit Mobile announces free April walking tours
Visit Mobile announces free April walking tours