How to tell if your dog is suffering from seasonal allergies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Spring is in the air, and our seasonal allergies are flaring up! But, we are not the only ones suffering from these pesky allergens. Our pets also can have reactions to the pollen in the air, but what are the signs and symptoms? Humans often sneeze and sniffle because of allergy triggers such as grass and pollen. However, many dogs will show they have seasonal allergies in a different way – by having changes to their skin.

Some signs to help identify if your dog is itchy due to seasonal allergies (commonly called skin allergies) include: o Frequent scratching, licking, biting, or chewing o Excessive scooting, rubbing, or rolling o Recurring ear problems: head shaking, ear discharge, or scratching ears o Hair loss, body odor, or skin changes

Causes of skin allergies can include: o Allergic Dermatitis/Environmental Allergy: when a dog’s body is allergic to foreign substances like dust mites or mold spores o Food Allergy: when a dog’s body is allergic to something in its diet o Flea Allergy: when a dog is allergic to a flea bite The number of visits for dogs with allergic itch at the veterinarian increases significantly by 24.1% from March through August, which is prime allergy season for both pets and humans.

You can find more information at https://www.itchingforhelp.com.

