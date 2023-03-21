Jet-Setting with Jenn: Traveling on a budget in 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A recent survey from pay-over-time provider Affirm revealed that the average person plans to take three trips this year and spend over $3,000 on travel. Furthermore, 3 in 4 of Millennial and Gen-Z respondents plan to take up to 6 trips this year, with over half planning to spend up to $5,000 on travel.

While prices for flights, hotels, and rental cars are up across the board, demand for travel isn’t slowing down. Travelers are just getting more creative about how they budget their trips. We were able to sit down with Katrina Holt, from Affirm, to discuss her tips, and findings, on how to budget for travel in 2023.

One of those tips? Book now, pay later using a transparent, flexible pay over-time option.

Affirm is helping travelers by offering a smarter way to pay at some of the largest travel merchants in the world, including American Airlines, Expedia, Hotels.com, KAYAK, Vrbo, Priceline, and more. By selecting Affirm at checkout, approved travelers can split travel costs into biweekly or monthly payments. From there, travelers will see the total cost of their purchase and will never pay more than they agree to upfront – there are no late or hidden fees when paying over time with Affirm.

Station Note: This segment is brought to you by Affirm.

About Katrina Holt

Katrina Holt is the SVP, Operations, and Financial Health Expert at Affirm. Affirm is a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency, and putting people first. As a technology and financial services executive, Katrina brings more than 27 years of financial services, operations, and risk management leadership. Prior to Affirm, she was the Chief Compliance Officer at GE Capital Bank and WebBank, respectively. Earlier in her career, Katrina served as the Audit Director for GE Capital, as well as a commissioned bank examiner with the FDIC. She holds an Executive MBA from the University of Utah and a BS in Accounting from Weber State University.

