Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Jury reaches guilty verdict in Nakhla trial

Jonathan Nakhla ... found guilty of reckless murder.
Jonathan Nakhla ... found guilty of reckless murder.(WALA)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Tuesday found a former Mobile neurosurgeon guilty of reckless murder in the death of a passenger during an August 2020 high-speed car wreck.

Jonathan Pishoi Nakhla, 38, was a prominent doctor at Mobile Infirmary at the time. He went for a ride in his 2018 Audi R8 Spyder convertible with 24-year-old University of South Alabama School of Medicine student Samantha Thomas. According to testimony, he was intoxicated past the legal driving limit and traveling at 138 mph on the Interstate 65 service road at about 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 1, 2020, when he lost control.

The vehicle flipped several times and landed in a ditch upside down. Thomas died instantly, and authorities later charged Nakhla with reckless murder.

Jurors heard nearly three weeks of testimony, with the prosecution case boing down to two key factors – speed and alcohol. The defense focused on Christopher Davis, who as turning into the Comfort Inn parking lot at the time. The defense accused Davis off cutting in front of Nakhla without signaling, forcing him to swerve.

The jury deliberated for about two hours over two days before reaching the unanimous verdict.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Jonathan Sauers
Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach accused of having sex with student
Heavy police presence reported in Spanish Fort.
Double homicide investigation underway in Spanish Fort
'Operation Green Acres' nets 10 arrests in Glen Acres community
UPDATE: 2 more arrested in connection with ‘Operation Green Acres’
John McCarroll is shown at Mobile Police Headquarters after being arrested and charged with...
Mobile detective: Bank Nightlife victim killed in mistaken identity murder-for-hire

Latest News

Alabama freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell was arrested on March 15.
Saban suspends Alabama DB following arrest in Florida
Hackett pleads guilty to intentional murder
Hackett pleads guilty to intentional murder
Arrest warrants signed in Chickasaw shooting
Arrest warrants signed in Chickasaw shooting
Suspected porch pirates in Mobile arrested
Alleged porch pirates in Kingswood subdivision arrested