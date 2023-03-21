Jury reaches guilty verdict in Nakhla trial

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Tuesday found a former Mobile neurosurgeon guilty of reckless murder in the death of a passenger during an August 2020 high-speed car wreck.

Jonathan Pishoi Nakhla, 38, was a prominent doctor at Mobile Infirmary at the time. He went for a ride in his 2018 Audi R8 Spyder convertible with 24-year-old University of South Alabama School of Medicine student Samantha Thomas. According to testimony, he was intoxicated past the legal driving limit and traveling at 138 mph on the Interstate 65 service road at about 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 1, 2020, when he lost control.

The vehicle flipped several times and landed in a ditch upside down. Thomas died instantly, and authorities later charged Nakhla with reckless murder.

Jurors heard nearly three weeks of testimony, with the prosecution case boing down to two key factors – speed and alcohol. The defense focused on Christopher Davis, who as turning into the Comfort Inn parking lot at the time. The defense accused Davis off cutting in front of Nakhla without signaling, forcing him to swerve.

The jury deliberated for about two hours over two days before reaching the unanimous verdict.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.