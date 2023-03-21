Advertise With Us
Mobile Chamber holds monthly executive roundtable meeting

By Stephen Moody
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Chamber of Commerce held its monthly executive roundtable meeting Tuesday morning.

Over a dozen members joined in to learn more about how things are going for other businesses in the area.

They heard presentations from local businesses on timely topics that affect them. Members tell us that it’s always great to hear from different representatives from these businesses.

It also gave them an opportunity to hear about the state of the local economy and insight into the future of Mobile.

“It keeps you updated, and it really creates a lot of enthusiasm and excitement with the future of Mobile. Obviously being a business owner in the area, it creates a lot of excitement within me and within other business owners to see that we’re in the right spot,” Ian Mohorn said.

The info gathered at this meeting will now be shared to help manage and grow member businesses.

