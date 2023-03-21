Advertise With Us
Mobile County Master Gardeners hosting Spring Festival

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Spring is here, and now is the time to start getting your gardens ready! Whether you’re an expert or a newbie to the world of gardening, the Mobile County Master Gardeners are ready to help you this season. Their hope is that this event can help home gardeners re-think how much space they need to grow vegetables and keep them producing all year in containers and small spaces.

The Spring Festival is taking place on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 9 am to 2 pm. It will be located at the Jon Archer Center, 1070 Schillinger Rd N, Mobile. This event is free to attend, but thousands of dwarf vegetable plants in 4-inch pots will be for sale for $3 each. Caladiums will also be for sale, $10/bag of 5 large bulbs.

There will also be other vendors, food trucks, and planting demonstrations. If you are interested in becoming a vendor or participating in the festival, you can reach out to Carol Williams at readingweeder@gmail.com.

Speakers:

9:00 am: Jeremy Pickens will talk about the 4,000 dwarf plants grown b the Auburn Ornamental Horticulture Research Station.

10:00 am: Dr. Gary Bachman will make a presentation about his experience with and tips about Nano Farming.

11:30 am: Rebecca Catalena will demonstrate methods for preserving food and Pepper Woolsey, certified Master Gardener, will talk about planting an Edible Forest.

