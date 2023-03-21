MPD: Shots fired into occupied home on Cherry Ridge Drive
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is looking for someone they say shot into a home.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 6000 block of Cherry Ridge Court. According to police, they were called for a shots fired complaint. When they arrived, they found a home had been shot into.
No one was injured and the investigation continues.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.