Recipe: Cajun Breakfast Hashbrown Casserole

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

20 ounces Best Choice Shredded Hashbrowns, thawed

1 pound Rouses Andouille Sausage, cut into ⅛-inch squares

¼ cup onion, finely diced

½ red bell pepper, diced

½ green bell pepper, diced

2 cups Rouses Shredded Cheddar, divided in ½

8 eggs

1 12-ounce can evaporated milk

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

½ teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste

¼ teaspoon black pepper

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9″x13″ pan.

2. Place the hash browns, cut sausage, onions, bell peppers, and 1 cup of the cheese in a medium-sized bowl. Mix the ingredients together and spread evenly in the pan.

3. Add eggs, evaporated milk, Italian seasoning, and salt & pepper to a large bowl. Whisk until all are incorporated.

4. Pour the egg mixture over the hash brown mixture, and sprinkle the remaining cup of cheese on top.

5. Bake, uncovered, in preheated oven for 55-65 minutes, or until cooked through.

