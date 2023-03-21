Advertise With Us
Recipe: Grilled Pork Tenderloin & New York Strip

By Allison Bradley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Alec Naman from Naman’s Catering fires up the grill on Studio 10 to get us ready for the Lemon Face Gala 2023!

Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Asian Sauce

Ingredients:

  • 1 (2 lb) unseasoned pork tenderloin
  • ½ Tbsp garlic, minced or pressed (about 1 clove)
  • 2 Tbsp fresh ginger, minced (or 1 tsp ground)
  • 1 Tbsp fish sauce
  • 1 Tbsp lite soy sauce
  • ½ Tbsp granulated sugar
  • 1 Tbsp sesame oil (optional)

Instructions:

1) Preheat grill or oven broiler (with rack 3 inches from heat source) on high temperature.

2) Remove visible fat from tenderloin and discard. Set tenderloin aside.

3) Combine garlic, ginger, fish sauce, soy sauce, sugar, and sesame oil (optional) in a small dish. Stir marinade until sugar dissolves.

4) Brush tenderloin with marinade or pour one-third of the marinade evenly over the pork. Place in oven or grill with lid closed.

5) Every 5 minutes, turn over the tenderloin and add 1 tablespoon of additional marinade, until meat is fully cooked (to a minimum internal temperature of 160 °F).

6) Let stand for 5 minutes.

7) Cut 12 slices, each about 1 inch thick. Serve three slices (about 3 oz cooked weight) per serving.

Grilled Marinated Steak with Mushrooms and Blue Cheese

Ingredients:

  • 3 teaspoon organic extra virgin olive oil, divided
  • 4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • salt, to taste
  • black pepper, to taste
  • 2 New York strip steaks, 12 ounces each
  • 8 ounces mushrooms, sliced
  • 2 ounces blue cheese crumbles

Instructions:

In a small bowl, whisk together two teaspoons of the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Worcestershire, garlic, and salt and pepper, to taste.

Place the steaks in a container just large enough to hold them.

Pour the olive oil mixture over the steaks and rub in well over both sides.

Allow the steak to marinate in the refrigerator for a minimum 30 minutes or up to two hours.

Grill steaks for five minutes per side, until desired doneness is reached.

While steaks are grilling, sauté mushrooms with a pinch of salt over medium-high heat, stirring constantly for five minutes, or until mushrooms have given up most of their liquid.

Add the blue cheese and stir to blend.

If desired, season the mushrooms with fresh ground black pepper.

When the steaks are ready, smother with mushrooms and blue cheese.

2 Servings

For more on Naman’s Catering, visit namanscatering.com

SPECIAL EVENT INFO:

