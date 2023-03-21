‘Reduce the Use’ campaign by Mobile Baykeeper

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Baykeeper is enlisting downtown businesses and restaurants in a campaign to reduce single-use plastic in Downtown Mobile and help protect our waterways.

The initiative is part of a “Reduce the Use” federal grant the organization received from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Marine Debris Program. Mobile Baykeeper is working in conjunction with the City of Mobile, Downtown Mobile Alliance, and Plastic Free Gulf Coast on the campaign.

Mobile Baykeeper exists to defend and revive the health of the waters of Coastal Alabama. Mobile Baykeeper works towards real and measurable improvement in the health of the waters of Coastal Alabama.

450C Government Street. Mobile, AL 36604

Go to: https://www.mobilebaykeeper.org/reducetheuse for more information.

