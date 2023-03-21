Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

‘Reduce the Use’ campaign by Mobile Baykeeper

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Baykeeper is enlisting downtown businesses and restaurants in a campaign to reduce single-use plastic in Downtown Mobile and help protect our waterways.

The initiative is part of a “Reduce the Use” federal grant the organization received from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Marine Debris Program. Mobile Baykeeper is working in conjunction with the City of Mobile, Downtown Mobile Alliance, and Plastic Free Gulf Coast on the campaign.

Mobile Baykeeper exists to defend and revive the health of the waters of Coastal Alabama. Mobile Baykeeper works towards real and measurable improvement in the health of the waters of Coastal Alabama.

450C Government Street. Mobile, AL 36604

Go to: https://www.mobilebaykeeper.org/reducetheuse for more information.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Jonathan Sauers
Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach accused of having sex with student
Heavy police presence reported in Spanish Fort.
Double homicide investigation underway in Spanish Fort
'Operation Green Acres' nets 10 arrests in Glen Acres community
UPDATE: 2 more arrested in connection with ‘Operation Green Acres’
John McCarroll is shown at Mobile Police Headquarters after being arrested and charged with...
Mobile detective: Bank Nightlife victim killed in mistaken identity murder-for-hire

Latest News

Braided River Brewing Company hosts Beer Release party for Aubreigh’s Army
Braided River Brewing Company hosts Beer Release party for Aubreigh’s Army
30th Annual World Water Day
30th Annual World Water Day
Navigator Credit Union: Fraud Prevention Month
Navigator Credit Union: Fraud Prevention Month
Careers on Wheels at Saraland Early Education Center
Careers on Wheels at Saraland Early Education Center