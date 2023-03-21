Visit Mobile announces free April walking tours

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was found online:

Joining dozens of cities across the state, Visit Mobile has put together free walking tours every Saturday in April for locals and visitors alike. All tours will begin at 10 a.m. each Saturday, departing from the Visit Mobile Welcome Center with the exception of the April 22 tour at Union Missionary Baptist Church in Africatown.

This annual event series is organized by the Alabama Tourism Department in an effort to promote the state’s diverse history during one of the most beautiful seasons to be outdoors. From learning about Mobile’s rich African American culture to discovering the wonders of the bustling waterfront, guests are sure to enjoy one, or all, of these walking tours.

“The April Walking Tours are a great opportunity for locals to become tourists in their own city,” said Visit Mobile destination experience & tour manager, Michael Dorie. “They’re also great for tourists to learn some of the lesser-told stories of Mobile. Throw in a Saturday morning stroll through downtown in April, what a great way to start your weekend!”

April 1 - Architectural & Carnival Histories, Cart Blackwell, Mobile Carnival Museum

Mobile is known for historic architecture and Carnival celebrations. This tour will explore both the Port City’s built environment and its greatest living tradition. Taking into multiple National Register-listed districts, National Historic Landmarks, many mystic societies, and local cultural figures, the tour will embrace the best of Mobile’s architectural bounties and Carnival culture.

April 8 - I-10 Mobile River Bridge Archaeology Project, Rachel Hines, USA Archaeology Department

Visit RV City site where they unearthed 300 years of history, spanning the colonial period through the 1960s. Learn more about the project’s findings and how it’s contributing new insights to Mobile’s past.

April 15 - Downtown Public Art, Lucy Gafford, Mobile Arts Council

Join the Mobile Arts Council for a Public Art Walking Tour throughout Downtown Mobile. We will discuss sculptures, murals, and more created in the early 1900s through the last year. Learn about the artists, their inspiration, and how their works contribute to telling Mobile’s story.

April 22 - Union Missionary Baptist Church & Old Plateau Cemetery**, Derek Tucker, Pastor of Union Missionary Baptist Church

We’ll visit the Old Plateau Cemetery, the final resting place of some of the Clotilda descendants. Then the historic Union Baptist Church of Plateau where we will learn the history of the church and hear songs that have been sung over the years.

**This tour will meet at Union Baptist Church, 506 Bay Bridge Road, Mobile, AL 36610.

April 29 - Historic Architecture, Meredith Wilson, City of Mobile

This walking tour of Fort Conde Village recounts the history of Mobile from the fortified capital of French Louisiana to bustling 19th-century port city. Join us as we explore Mobile’s storied past and gain a deeper appreciation of the varied architectural styles that make up the vibrant cityscape we see today.

All tours depart from the Visit Mobile Welcome Center, 111 South Royal Street, Mobile, AL 36602 unless otherwise noted.

Tours depart promptly at 10 am and return around 11 am. ALL tours are FREE to the public. No reservations are required.

For more information visit mobile.org or contact Patty Kieffer, pkieffer@mobile.org or Michael Dorie, mdorie@mobile.org.

