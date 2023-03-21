Advertise With Us
Warming trend in store

By Jason Smith
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT
(WALA) - Temperatures will be mild tonight, expect low 60s after sunset and mid 50s by sunrise tomorrow.

Dry conditions continue for the next couple days and temperatures start to heat up. A high of 77 is expected tomorrow and then we reach the low 80s on Thursday!

Friday brings our next chance of rain with a high of 81 and thunderstorms likely late in the day.

Sunny conditions return on Saturday with a high of 84.

Rain returns on Sunday and Monday.

