Woman arrested for assaulting nurses and MCSO deputy at USA Children and Women’s Hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman was arrested early Sunday morning after assaulting a MCSO deputy and nurses in the ER at University Hospital, according to authorities.

USA Health said the incident took place at 11:45 p.m. on Saturday and thanked security officers, MCSO, MPD and USA campus police for a quick response.

We are working to gather more information on the situation.

Darmesia Moton, 31, was booked in Metro and charged with three counts of second degree assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.