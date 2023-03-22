Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

2 bills filed to revise, repeal Alabama’s abortion ban

Alabama Sen. Vivian Figures, D-Mobile County, has filed two bills that would add exceptions to...
Alabama Sen. Vivian Figures, D-Mobile County, has filed two bills that would add exceptions to the state’s abortion laws.(WBRC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Sen. Vivian Figures, D-Mobile County, has filed two bills that would add exceptions to the state’s abortion laws.

Alabama has some of the strictest abortion laws in the nation. One of the newly-filed bills seeks to add exceptions for pregnancies that result from rape and incest. The other would repeal the state’s abortion ban entirely.

Figures says she realizes she is attempting to pass the bills in a Republican-controlled legislature.

“I introduced these bills to reignite the conversation around women’s rights. It needs to be dealt with so that we as a state can put something in place that is more palatable for all women,” Figures said.

Adding exceptions to the state’s abortion laws is a priority this session for the Democratic party.

Republicans are also considering follow-up legislation to the state’s abortion ban. Rather than address the lack of access to abortions, the party wants to streamline the state’s adoption process.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence reported in Spanish Fort.
Double homicide investigation underway in Spanish Fort
Darmesia Moton
Woman accused of assaulting nurses and hospital security at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital
New details on Faith Academy teacher accused of having sex with student
New court documents reveal more about former Faith Academy teacher’s arrest
'Operation Green Acres' nets 10 arrests in Glen Acres community
UPDATE: 2 more arrested in connection with ‘Operation Green Acres’
John McCarroll is shown at Mobile Police Headquarters after being arrested and charged with...
Mobile detective: Bank Nightlife victim killed in mistaken identity murder-for-hire

Latest News

Under SB 1, conditions like Chron’s Disease, PTSD, and HIV/AIDS would be eligible for treatment...
Anti-marijuana groups push Noem for veto on medical marijuana expansion bill
Gov. Kay Ivey discusses Alabama's budgets, rainy day accounts and debts in her 2023 state of...
Governor’s budgets propose one-time tax rebate, teacher pay raises
The President spoke at a conservation summit Tuesday
Climate activists say President broke ‘promise’ by approving the Willow Oil Project
The President spoke at a conservation summit Tuesday
Climate activists say President broke ‘promise’ by approving the Willow Oil Project