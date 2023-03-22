Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Amber Alert canceled, missing N.C. 3-year-old found safe

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By WHNS staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News/FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says a missing three-year-old has been found safe.

Deputies said the boy was believed to be headed to Charlotte, N.C., with a 25-year-old woman.

Dispatch said the child was later found and is safe. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

