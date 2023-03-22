Advertise With Us
BCSO: Robertsdale man accused of rape, sexual abuse of child

David Scott Perez
David Scott Perez(Baldwin County Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - A Robertsdale man stands accused of sexually abusing a child under 12 years old, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The BCSO said that during the early morning hours of March 10 deputies responded to the residence of David Scott Perez regarding a domestic altercation between him and an adult female victim. The incident stemmed from allegations that Perez had sexually abused an 11-year-old juvenile female, the BCSO said.

According to the sheriff’s office, both adults sustained injuries from the altercation and were sent to hospitals for treatment that morning.

A statement was given by the female victim in this case during which she said that David Perez had physically assaulted her with his fists, choked her, and prevented her from calling for emergency assistance, the BCSO said. These statements were all consistent with her injuries, according to investigators.

Perez, 36, was charged with second-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence strangulation and Interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

The BCSO said that, in the days following the domestic incident, further interviews were conducted, and a statement was given by the juvenile victim in this case. After her interview, Perez was also charged with first-degree rape and sexual abuse of a child under 12 years of age.

Authorities took Perez into custody upon his release from the hospital.

Officials said this is still an ongoing investigation.

