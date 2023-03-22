Advertise With Us
Boys and Girls Club of the Emerald Coast: March Madnezz Fundraiser

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Help raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of the Emerald Coast by coming to ther 2023 March Madnezz Fundraiser! March Madnezz Fundraiser Event hosted by O’Riley’s Irish Pub in Downtown Pensacola, Saturday, March 25th from 4 pm-7 pm. For $25, enjoy food and drinks while supplies last and participate in many opportunities to raise money throughout the event! Guests can expect both a live and silent auction where they can win awesome prizes while 100% of the proceeds directly benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast. The Boys & Girls Club strives to help young people reach their potential by guiding them to becoming productive members of society as adults.

This event is 21+

Link to tickets - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/march-madnezz-fundraiser-at-orileys-irish-pub-ti ckets-518787757147?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast is a registered IRS 501(c)3 charity whose mission is to promote and enhance the development of boys and girls by instilling a sense of competence, usefulness, belonging, and influence through its programs focused on academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. BGCEC has a total of 9 clubs.

Website: https://emeraldcoastbgc.org/

