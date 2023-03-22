Dr. Daniel Amen’s ‘Change Your Brain Every Day’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Imagine what could be learned by spending time every day for a year on a psychiatrist’s couch. In the pages of Change Your Brain Every Day, Simple Daily Practices to Strengthen Your Mind, Memory, Moods, Focus, Energy, Habits, and Relationships, get a year’s worth of life-changing daily wisdom from Dr. Daniel G. Amen, one of the world’s most prominent psychiatrists. His new book explains why today and everyday a good day is to start changing the trajectory of life, one small step at a time.

Dr. Amen talks about his new book: Change Your Brain Every Day, in which he draws on 40 years of clinical practice to give the most effective daily habits designed to help you improve the brain, master your mind, boost your memory, and make people feel happier, healthier, and more connected to those you love.

This interview courtesy of the publisher and Tyndale House Publishing.

