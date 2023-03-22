Father allegedly admits to killing Amore Wiggins, denied bond

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The father and stepmother of Opelika Jane Doe, known as Amore Wiggins, went before a judge in a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon.

In January 2012, a child’s body was found in a mobile home park in Opelika. Opelika Jane Doe was recently identified as Amore Wiggins in January 2023.

The child’s biological father and stepmother were both arrested and extradited to Lee County to face charges.

Amore’s father, Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., is facing a felony murder charge, while her stepmom, Ruth Vickerstaff, is facing a failure to report a missing child charge.

A shocking new detail was announced during the preliminary hearing - Detective White says during a videotaped interview Lamar Vickerstaff allegedly admitted to killing Amore Wiggins.

“Let me ask you this…did he know that Amore was dead?”

“He eventually gave knowledge that she knew she was deceased… he repeatedly said that he did it - he wanted his wife to not be charged and that is what he was seeking from some sort of deal he wanted to make,” said Detective Alfred White with the Opelika Police Department.

Detective Alfred White says when Amore Wiggins’ remains were found, there were multiple fractures to her body - and according to forensics scientist signs of child abuse, her body showed injuries from up to a week to even a year before her death.

“What is the underlying felony that supported your felony murder charge?

“Child abuse,” said Detective White.

Detective White says Lamar and Ruth gained custody of Amore Wiggins around 2007 according to her mother, Sherri Wiggins. Later, an anonymous call was made to Child Protective Services.

Detective White says Ruth told him after CPS visited... she told Lamar she became overwhelmed with taking care of Amore and told him to take her to his other family.

That’s when Lamar traveled with Amore from Virginia where he was stationed in the Navy to Opelika, Alabama.

“He stated that once he made it to Alabama, he drove around. I asked him where he was going, he said he didn’t really know he said he was just driving,” said Detective White. “He recalled placing her where she was ultimately found, however, he would not give detail how he “did it” but he did advise he made attempts to resuscitate her.”

Ruth Vickerstaff is required to wear an ankle monitor and can travel only from Lee County to Duval County in Jacksonville, Florida.

In late January, Ruth Vickerstaff was released on bond and attempted multiple times to be resided back to Jacksonville, Florida where she was living. Today, the judge granted that request as she must wear an ankle monitor at all times and stay within the Duval County limits.

As for Lamar Vickerstaff, his request for bond was once again denied under Aniah’s Law. The judge said with his previous history of trying to flee from the base when he was notified detectives were there for questioning.

This case will be seeing a Grand Jury. Those dates have not yet been announced but we will continue to keep you updated.

