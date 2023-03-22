Fiance to Prichard murder victim pleads for answers as case remains unsolved

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - An unsolved murder in Prichard has family members demanding answers from police.

According to investigators 34-year-old Christopher Duncan was gunned down New Years Eve night, on Grant Avenue.

So far, there have been no arrests or suspects named.

Duncan’s fiancé, Lauren Bowling, feels his death is being overlooked.

Duncan was murdered the same night a mass shooting happened in downtown Mobile when ten people were shot.

Bowling says she spoke with Duncan on the phone minutes before he was killed, and doesn’t understand how this happened so quickly.

She says since New Years Eve night, the family has received little to no information.

According to investigators Duncan was found dead around 7:00 p.m. on Grant Avenue.

Bowling says she was told he was sitting in the car, another car pulled up, and he was shot two times.

And then somehow his body was run over.

Bowling goes on to say Duncan’s car was burned in Alabama Village.

Three months later, and not knowing what information to trust, she just wants closure into what happened to him.

“For this to happen to him I just don’t feel like he deserved it at all,” Bowling said. “Chris was not a bad person, he was not a bad person. He didn’t do any harm to anyone for him to be left out like a animal in the street. Prichard just won’t communicate. That’s all we’re asking is for communication.”

FOX 10 News reached out to Prichard PD to see if they have any updates on this case, but we haven’t heard back.

If you know anything about what happened give them a call.

