Franklin Primary Health Center to hold health fair

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Franklin Primary Health Center will host a community health fair in Mobile Thursday, March 23 to offer some free services and resources.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Charles White Family Health Center, 990 Cody Road N.

Services provided will be blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and height and weight checks; dental and vision screenings; health education and counseling; and flu and COVID immunizations. Participants should bring identification and insurance cards

In addition, there will be refreshments and door prizes.

Click here for more information.

