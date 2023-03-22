Franklin Primary Health Center to hold health fair

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Franklin Primary Health Center will host a community health fair in Mobile Thursday, March 23 to offer some free services and resources.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Charles White Family Health Center, 990 Cody Road N.

Services provided will be blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and height and weight checks; dental and vision screenings; health education and counseling; and flu and COVID immunizations. Participants should bring identification and insurance cards

In addition, there will be refreshments and door prizes.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.