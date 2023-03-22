Google’s new AI Chatbot

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Google has started rolling out its AI chatbot. And oh the many things Bard can do!

It can access up to date information from the internet. There’s even a Google search button and a namecheck function provided by Wikipedia.

Google calling on users to test it out and give feedback on their experience. The tech giant described the invitation as an early experiment.

You can think of Bard as your creative and helpful collaborator -- helping to bring your ideas to life with the help of artificial intelligence.

You might ask it to outline a blog post about a recent family vacation, draft a checklist for a birthday party you’re planning, or help you understand whether lightning can strike the same place twice. How you chose to use, is really up to you.

AI chatbots are programmed to answer questions online using human-like and natural language. The tech can write anything from speeches to computer code.

Bard is referred to as the rival to ChatGPT but the two are different. While Chat GPT’s knowledge only extends as far as the year 20-21 Bard can tap into current information.

For all the excitement that exists around this kind of tech, there are horror stories about some of the more disturbing things ChatGPT has been manipulated into doing, and there are also fears that ultimately these powerful tools, still currently in their infancy, could be a huge threat to lots of different types of jobs.

Bard launched on Tuesday for the U.S. and U.K. Users will have to register to try it out but must be over the age of 18.

Google warns that Bard won’t be perfect and that there might be bias displayed because it learns from real-world information.

