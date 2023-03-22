Healthy Living with USA Health: 2023 NICU Reunion

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Kathryn Cartee, USA Health NICU Transport/Outreach Coordinator and Courtney Thomson, USA Health NICU Unit Educator joined us on Studio10 to talk about the 2023 NICU Reunion.

Here’s some information they provided about the event and the USA Health NICU:

2023 NICU Reunion

Date: 4/1/2023 – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital Courtyard

Admission: Free

Details: The annual NICU reunion is back and in person this year on Saturday, April 1 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.! All graduates of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, their families and former caregivers are invited to reconnect at the first in-person reunion since before the pandemic.

To celebrate, NICU staff is planning a full day of fun activities for them and their families, including food, snacks, games, raffle drawings, a photo booth, an Easter egg hunt, the Easter Bunny, Azalea Trail Maids and more!

If you didn’t order a NICU reunion T-shirt, there will be extras available to purchase at the event.

About USA Health Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

The Hollis J. Wiseman Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital is the area’s only Level III neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Infants in the NICU are cared for around the clock by an expert team of neonatologists, nurses, educators, therapists and other staff. The 98-bed NICU admits more than 1,000 infants each year.

USA Health also has the area’s only neonatal transport team to provide life support and advanced care to fragile and critically ill newborns during emergency ambulance transport to USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital.

https://www.usahealthsystem.com/services/neonatal-intensive-care

