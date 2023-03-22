Juvenile taken to Strickland Youth Center for striking an assistant principal

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said a female juvenile has been taken to Strickland Youth Center for striking an assistant principal at the Mobile Continuous Learning Center.

Officers said they responded to the center at approximately 10:30 a.m. in reference to an assault and discovered the female juvenile was attempting to enroll in school when she struck the victim and threatened to kill her.

The victim refused medical treatment and the juvenile subject was taken into custody and transported to Strickland Youth Center, according to MPD.

