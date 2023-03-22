MCSO surrounding home on Houston Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Deputies with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are surrounding a house in the 1100 block of Houston Street.

According to sheriff’s officials, deputies went to the home on a tip stating a suspect in an attempted murder case with Mobile Police Department was there. Deputies found the suspect’s vehicle at the scene.

The MCSO said they have heard movement inside the house, but no one will come out. Authorities are surrounding the home to make sure the suspect is not inside, they said.

This is a developing story. FOX10 News will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.