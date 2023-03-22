Advertise With Us
By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Take a ride through Downtown Mobile with Mobile Pedal Tours! Grab your friends, family, or coworkers for a fun two hour ride. This ride can be completely customizable. You are able to stop at three Downtown locations in the entertainment district. Whether its a local bar or restaurant, it is sure to be a good time. Joe, Chelsey, Jennifer, and the Studio10/FOX10 Midday crew took to the streets for a fun ride.

Visit this website to book your tour.

