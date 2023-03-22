Advertise With Us
Mother arrested after making threats at Williamson High School

Stephanie Ford
Stephanie Ford(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A mother was arrested on Tuesday after making threats and being disorderly at Williamson High School, according to police.

Police said they responded to the school at 12:32 p.m. in reference to an assault and discovered a juvenile female victim was approached by two juvenile female subjects and one juvenile male subject and a physical altercation occurred.

The victim’s mother then came to the school and became disorderly and threatened to use a weapon while standing outside, according to authorities.

The victim sustained minor injuries in the altercation and the mother, Stephanie Ford, was taken into custody and charged with third degree domestic violence and making terroristic threats, according to MPD.

