MPD officer resigns amid criminal and administrative investigation

Jacob Matthews
Jacob Matthews(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said a former officer resigned today while under criminal and administrative investigation.

Jacob Matthews, 33, was booked into jail this morning on a domestic violence (strangulation or suffocation) charge and submitted his resignation prior to his arrest, according to authorities.

Police said Matthews was hired in September of 2018.

