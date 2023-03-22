MPD officer resigns amid criminal and administrative investigation
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said a former officer resigned today while under criminal and administrative investigation.
Jacob Matthews, 33, was booked into jail this morning on a domestic violence (strangulation or suffocation) charge and submitted his resignation prior to his arrest, according to authorities.
Police said Matthews was hired in September of 2018.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.