Not as cold this morning

By Michael White
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It isn’t as cold this morning with temperatures starting off in the upper 40s in most spots as of 5 a.m. Highs yesterday reached the upper 60s, and today we could touch 80 degrees for most of you. This is part of a trend that has to do with ridging building back in across the SE United States. This will keep the colder air away and make for warm afternoons and mild mornings. Our morning temps will be in the mid 60s Friday ahead of storms that could push through on Friday night. The severe weather risk zone in our area is a Level 1 out of 5, but we could easily see that upgraded before Friday gets here so go ahead and start being prepared for possible strong storms. The main threat will be just like it was last Friday, gusty straight line winds but a tornado can’t be ruled out. The important thing is to make sure you have a way to get warnings if and when they are issued. We should be mostly dry for Saturday plans, but it will still be a warm day with a high in the mid to low 80s.

