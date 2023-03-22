Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Pensacola Christian College student killed performing community service

(MGN)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A Pensacola Christian College student was performing cleanup duties around Airport Boulevard in Escambia County when a truck drifted off the road and killed him, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the incident occurred at 3:40 p.m. today and the 19-year-old student was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said it happened just east of U.S. Highway 29 on Airport and it was a pickup truck that drifted off the road onto the pedestrian sidewalk where the student was.

Highway Patrol said the driver of the truck is being investigated for DUI.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Jonathan Sauers
Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach accused of having sex with student
Heavy police presence reported in Spanish Fort.
Double homicide investigation underway in Spanish Fort
Darmesia Moton
Woman accused of assaulting nurses and hospital security at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital
'Operation Green Acres' nets 10 arrests in Glen Acres community
UPDATE: 2 more arrested in connection with ‘Operation Green Acres’

Latest News

This image from the body camera of a Baldwin County sheriff's deputy shows Billy Joe Burns...
Pensacola man sentenced to 12½ years for Baldwin County carjacking
(MGN graphic)
Suspect arrested in connection with Santa Rosa County homicide
Greg O'Neal Hackett ... pleads guilty to murder.
Mobile capital murder defendant accepts plea bargain, gets life sentence
Crawfish prices drop across the Gulf Coast
Crawfish prices drop across the Gulf Coast