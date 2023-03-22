Advertise With Us
Recipe: Caramelized Pineapple BBQ Burgers

By Allison Bradley
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer, Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • For the Caramelized Onions & Pineapple
  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • 1 large sweet onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup fresh pineapple, diced small
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • For the Burgers
  • 1.5 lbs. ground chuck
  • 1.5 tsp. kosher salt
  • 3/4 tsp. black pepper
  • 1.5 tsp. garlic powder
  • For the Sauce
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup bbq sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon yellow mustard
  • 8 oz pepper jack cheese, shredded
  • 12 slider or 6 standard size buns, toasted

STEPS:

For the Caramelized Onions & Pineapple:

Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add onions. Cook, stirring often for 45 minutes. Decrease heat if onions begin to dry out or brown too quickly.

Add pineapple and increase heat to medium high. Cook for another 15 minutes until onions are golden and pineapple softened. Stir in 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Remove from heat.

For the Burgers:

Gently combine ground chuck, kosher salt, black pepper and garlic powder together in a bowl until fully incorporated. Form into 12 slider size or 6 standard size burgers.

Cook burgers on grill, in the oven, in a skillet or in an air fryer. Melt pepper jack cheese on at the end of cooking.

For the Sauce:

Whisk mayonnaise, bbq sauce and yellow mustard together in a small bowl. Set aside.

Place a cooked burger on toasted bun and top with caramelized onions and pineapple. Spread bbq mayo sauce on the inside of the top bun and place on top to close the burger. Eat hot.

ABOUT GREER’S:

  • Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
  • www.greers.com
  • Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
  • Email: catering@greers.com
  • *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
  • *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!

