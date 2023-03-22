Advertise With Us
Suspect arrested in connection with Santa Rosa County homicide

(MGN graphic)
(MGN graphic)(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A 53-year-old man faces a charge of first-degree premeditated murder in connection with a shooting death Sunday.

According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Layne Curtis is being charged in connection with the death of 24-year-old Colby Vinson.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 7700 block of Navarre Parkway. Responding deputies arrived to find Vinson dead, according to the SRCSO.

The investigation led to a warrant that resulted in the arrest of the suspect in Alabama, authorities said.

This investigation is ongoing.

